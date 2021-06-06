New Auto Policy should benefit consumers, manufacturers, govt: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has said that the new Auto Policy should be designed in such a manner that it is beneficial for all the three relevant stakeholders; consumer, manufacturer and the government. The finance minister said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the salient features of the proposed Auto Policy. The Ministry of Industries and Production gave a detailed presentation on the proposed policy interventions which will have a significant impact on revenue collection, enhancing productivity, import substitution, localisation of parts, possibility of producing exportable surplus, increasing affordability for the local consumers, avoiding under invoicing, addressing demand supply gap and ensuring safety. The role of new entrants in the market was also discussed. The finance minister while reviewing all the proposals directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to seek guidance and work closely with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Ministry of Finance to give final shape to the proposals at the earliest for onward incorporation in the federal budget.













