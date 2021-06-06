Firdous questions opposition’s fear of public service, national development

Special Advisor to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that why was the opposition fighting for personal interests afraid of government’s policies to serve the public and national development.

Firdous Ashiq stated in her tweets that Bilawal Bhutto better worry about Qaim Ali Shah and now Murad Ali Shah whom he imposed on the people of Sindh rather than criticizing the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who is serving people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that many projects had been completed successfully while work on many other projects was in progress under the leadership of CM Usman Bazdar. She said that the completion of the projects will significantly improve the lives of the people across the province, especially in the backward areas.

Pakistan Peoples Party, which has been ruling the people of Sindh for decades, should focus on serving the people instead of personal attacks.