PMSA marks environment day

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed the world environment day with an aim to commence constructive measures and awareness arranging activities for safeguarding the environment.

The PMSA prepared special banners highlighting messages regarding world environment day and displayed them on various prominent places at Karachi fisheries and Coastal bases, said a news release on Saturday.

Activities also included plantation of saplings at PMSA Headquarters, Karachi and plantation of mangroves at coastal bases. Awareness lectures were also arranged by PMSA coastal bases inviting local communities for interaction on the day. Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

PMSA also made arrangements whereby waste water was cleaned and reused. In addition, all the bases along the coast had been installed with solar energy systems having green and clean energy.

The PMSA also conducts surveillance throughout the year to prevent mangroves cutting and preserve biodiversity.