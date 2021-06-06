DEMP photographic exhibition concludes

A two-day photographic exhibition on “Pakistan 2021 Ecosystem Restoration” on the occasion of World Environment Day concluded here at Pak-China Friendship Center on Saturday. The exhibition was organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to DEMP, over 200 photographs highlighting issues related to climate change and ecosystem were displayed in the two days exhibition. The exhibition was aimed to create awareness in youth about issues related to climate change and environment.

DEMP has also released a documentary titled “Pakistan 2021 Ecosystem Restoration” in connection with World Environment Day. The documentary was also shown to the visitors at the exhibition venue highlighting the importance of ten billion trees initiatives, protected areas initiatives, clean green Pakistan, clean green champion program, national parks establishment and eco-friendly tourism. The documentary was also uploaded on the official page of DEMP.

On the second day of the two days exhibition, a number of people, particularly students, visited the exhibition.

It might be mentioned here that Pakistan hosted World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

World Environment Day takes place every year on 5 June. It was the United Nations’ flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.