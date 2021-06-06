Anti-polio campaign being launched in Sindh from June 7 to 13

The anti-polio campaign is being launched in Sindh from June 7 to 13, and in this seven-day long campaign, 9.4 million children in all 30 districts of the province will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

Regarding the polio campaign, a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the co-chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechoho on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, PPHI, WHO, EOC representatives and other officials. It was informed in the meeting by the Health Department that the concerned authorities have held pre-campaign meetings in 30 districts of the province regarding the polio drive and the training of polio workers has been completed and all polio workers have been provided with Facemasks, PPEs and other necessary facilities while they have also been informed about the measures to prevent heat stroke.