Nisa Hussain, Ittehad Textile pen MoU on customer satisfaction

Designer clothing brand Nisa Hussain and Ittehad textile on Saturday penned down a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate for customer care and satisfaction.

The MoU was signed at a local café in the provincial metropolis between Creative Director Nisa Hussain Mrs. Hiba Fawad and Nazim Sheikh of the Ittehad textile. Actress Mehwish Hayat was a conspicuous presence on the occasion.

Under the MoU, Nisa Hussain would launch its lawn clothing range in collaboration with Ittehad to provide casual women clothing. Earlier, Nisa Hussain had launched its bridal collection.

Hiba Fawad, a creative director, is wife of Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and the brand is named after her daughter Nisa Hussain.