Joining the ranks

The PDM’s thunder dying a silent death is old news. For there could not be a clearer signal of the grand union breaking into the old dichotomy than the current saga. However, undeterred by the theatrics of his niece, former CM Shehbaz Sharif is still in for a fight. Known for his smooth manoeuvering of the political tide, he is still rallying for a united opposition. Senior Sharif has not given up on roping in both PPP and ANP back into the umbrella. Jointly, he wishes to exert pressure on the ruling party from inside the parliament. This could not be more diametrically opposed to the politics of resignation that Lahori Lions have been spearheading for nearly a year.

It is probably his reconciliation efforts bearing fruit that Bilawal’s camp has agreed to participate in the budgetary session. Ready to throw his weight behind the younger brother, PPP’s Chairman called on him to “do his work and stop the government’s budget.” Yet, this was, by no mean, an indication of mended bridges as there was a clear snub to the tantrums thrown by PML-N’s leadership. A reasonable quip, indeed, because Maryam refuses to sidestep from her hard-line position. The popular vote was said to belong to her and Nawaz Sharif. And she is not humble about it. The heir apparent to the Sharif dynasty refuses to acknowledge that her stinging narrative has failed to make any sizeable dent in Islamabad. Instead, she is adamantly vocal about adopting “only an aggressive approach” towards her rivals. With a brigade of yes-men like former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at her disposal, how will our Bobby Kennedy do the undoable? Can he deliver the clean sweep he dreamt of for decades? Known for his little patience for failure (in his administrative days), would Shehbaz persevere in the face of constant blaring of apocalyptic trumpets or simply resign to the back-benches? It is probably a do-or-die situation for him. If he gets cut to size by Maryam’s vociferous brand, it would be far better for him to bid adieu to Pakistani politics.While no whiff of a scandal was powerful enough to impede his ascent to the hot seat, he might not stand a chance if he gets knocked out by his own kin!

The PML-N is in an urgent need to decipher which direction it wishes to pursue in the coming days. As for now, its official line is nothing but a botched-up crazy quilt of divided unity! Family drama aside, it would be an injustice to not credit Bilawal’s political intellect. The scion is fast capitalising on his legacy. His cool-headed approach to Maryam’s constant stream of accusations, willingness to join hands with Shehbaz and now, this olive branch. He is, definitely, playing all his cards right! A true follower of Zardari’s street-smartness, the Chaucer’s bachelor is well aware that no politician can survive as an island. Ergo, the so-called prioritising of national issues. Meanwhile, he continues to expose how hollow Maryam and Co’s resignation calls are.

There is no knowing where the two leading opposition parties will land in the coming days. Some sort of political change has long been called for, but the route it will take cannot be foreseen. At least, not yet. It can only be hoped that a power struggle, both within and outside Jati Umra, does not make a laughing stock of the most important parliamentary session. *