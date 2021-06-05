Commerce Ministry approves 10 more items for GI tag: Dawood

The Ministry of Commerce has approved further list of 10 products for Geographical Indication (GI), announced Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday.

In his Twitter handle, he said: “MOC is glad to share that we have approved further list of ten products for Geographical Indication (GI). These include agro and non- agro items Chaunsa Mango, Sindhri Mango, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmalin, Skardu Topaz, Skardu Aquamarine, Peridot Stone and Peridot Valley. The GI will serve as the potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade by allowing premium price for Pakistan’s products. The GI will also help Make in Pakistan products to empower further our branding, which is missing in our exports.”