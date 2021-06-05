Fawad Khan set for Hollywood debut, bags role in Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’

Pakistani very own superstar, Fawad Khan has reportedly signed up for Disney’s mega project, the Marvel series.

Following the success he earned with his hits in India, the acclaimed actor is reportedly gearing up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the cast of Disney’s upcoming series, Ms. Marvel.

“He is listed on the show’s official IMDB page,” BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted. “Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast, too.”

– the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true! pic.twitter.com/FFdvBHXRGO — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 4, 2021

Two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is one of the four directors behind the next and much-anticipated series in the Marvel franchise along with Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah. The series will reportedly comprise of six episodes in total.

The story is based on a Pakistani-American girl named Kamala Khan brought up in New Jersey who dreams of joining her superheroes, such as Captain Marvel, to protect society from evil. The role of Kamala Khan will be played by Canadian actress, Iman Vellani.

According to reports, the actors have been travelling to Thailand in complete secrecy. The series is set to release on Disney at the end of 2021.