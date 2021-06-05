Britain to have mental health support for athletes, staff at Tokyo Olympics

LONDON: Britain will have a team of mental health specialists at the Tokyo Olympics to offer support to their athletes and staff, The Times here newspaper reported on Friday. The report said there will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor for team members at the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 23. “We already took mental health very seriously but we recognise such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life,” The Times quoted the BOA as saying. A Japanese Olympic Committee board member on Friday blasted organisers of the Tokyo Games for ignoring public concerns about holding the global sporting showpiece amid the COVID-19 pandemic but said it was too late to cancel. Japan has recorded nearly 750,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.













