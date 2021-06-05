Weekly inflation dips by 0.61pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 3, 2021 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week while it went 16.12 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Combined Index was at 148.38 compared to 149.29 on May 27, 2021 while the index was recorded at 127.78 a year ago, on June 04, 2020.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 20 items (39.2 percent) increased, 7 items (13.7%) decreased whereas 24 items (47.1%) registered no change during the week. The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI decreased across all quantiles ranging between 0.75 percent and 0.47 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of 0.47 percent while the highest income group recorded a decrease of 0.55 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 14.97 percent and 18.62 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 18.62 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 15.6 percent. The SPI for the current week recorded a decrease in the prices of chicken (16.75%), bananas (9.80%), pulse Moong (1.71%), wheat flour (0.75%), rice irri-6/9 (0.73%), pulse gram (0.14%) and pulse Mash (0.12%) with joint impact of (-1.24%) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.61%).

On the other hand, an increase was witnessed in the prices of LPG (19.21%), tomatoes (9.70%), garlic (5.51%), onions (2.78%), potatoes (2.35%) and eggs (2.07%).