Markets, industrial areas in capital face sanitation, sewerage issues

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IIC) has said that the business community is facing problems due to dilapidated sewerage and water lines in markets and industrial areas of the federal capital and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) should address these issues on priority basis to facilitate the growth of trade and industrial activities.

This was highlighted by ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan while exchanging views with Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu, Director General Civic Services, MCI, during the latter’s visit to the chamber. ICCI SVP Fatma Azim, VP Abdul Rehman Khan and others were also present in the meeting. Yasir said that chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed in collaboration with ICCI has started development works, including carpeting of roads and restoration of streetlights, in markets and industrial areas and stressed that MCI should also work with ICCI to find out the key issues of business community and take measures to address them that would help in promoting business activities smoothly.

Fatma Azim, Abdul Rehman Khan, former president of ICCI Ejaz Abbasi and others also briefed Sandhu about the major issues of business community related to MCI and hoped that he would cooperate in resolving them.

Speaking at the occasion, Sandhu highlighted the key initiatives being taken by the MCI to improve the civic services in the city. He said that MCI is working to improve the sanitation system and replace old sewerage pipelines with new ones. He said that the contract sanitation system was being abolished in G-Sectors while renovation of nullahs for smooth water drainage was in progress.

He said that new dustbins would be placed in the city and new garbage collection vehicles are being purchased to improve sanitation services. He assured that he would start visiting markets to resolve the key issues of traders.