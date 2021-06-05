PRGMEA concerned over discrimination towards SMEs for automatic export rebates disbursement

Expressing concerns over discriminatory attitude towards small and medium enterprises while giving automatic rebate on exports, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has demanded measures for treating small and large exporters equally.

“Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) is facilitating only the large exporters. Small-medium enterprises (SMEs) are totally ignored. The web based system confuses the SMEs by giving various remarks. SMEs are not getting rebate automatically and on the other hand, they cannot follow their claims. No official bothered to respond to the calls and queries of small exporters. More than 400 small exporters are bearing the brunt of lack of payments which actually should be made automatically”, said PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh. He said that SMEs are playing equally important role in enhancing exports of the country but unfortunately not getting due facilities from the government institutions. He said that timely payment of the rebate could help SMEs resolving the liquidity issues.