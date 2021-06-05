MQM-P assures PM of all-out support on upcoming budget

The MQM-Pakistan on Friday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of party’s full support for the new finance bill as it shared recommendations regarding the upcoming budget.

According to an official statement released after the meeting, the PTI ally shared that the prime minister and the MQM-P delegation spoke about the issues Karachi faces and the development projects needed in the metropolis. The delegation also briefed the prime minister on the development projects they believe are needed in both Karachi and Hyderabad. The meeting also discussed issues faced by the PTI-MQM-P alliance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured MQM-P that his government will earmark funds for a fresh census in the upcoming budget, a private TV channel reported. “We will fulfill the promise of a fresh census,” Imran Khan told the MQM-P as it made the demand for a fresh census.

The MQM-P reportedly briefed the prime minister about the issue of fake domiciles in Karachi and Hyderabad. The MQM-P said that this was depriving the people of the two cities of their rights. The prime minister reportedly assured the MQM-P that the government will take action against fake domicile holders. “We will not ignore the urban areas of Sindh in the upcoming budget,” the PM said, adding that MQM-P is a key ally of the PTI and its ‘just’ demands will be fulfilled.

The prime minister also told the MQM-P delegation that he had sent Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed to Karachi to review law and order in the metropolis.

The MQM-P delegation that met the PM included Federal Minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasm Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.