Pakistan’s initiatives on environment being recognized globally: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said it was a great honour for Pakistan to host World Environment Day on Saturday, themed ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of two-day photographic exhibition in Pak-China Friendship Centre, he said it was a recognition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s initiatives on environment globally.

Fawad said the incumbent government had disseminated the maximum information about environmental hazards, which was unmatched as compared to the past governments.

He said the credit went to the environment-friendly vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the country’s forests had become desolate, rivers had got polluted, streams had disappeared while trees had become almost extinct but no government had paid heed to the situation which had caused severe damage to the ecosystem.

The minister said the PTI led government launched the one billion tree tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was appreciated and acknowledged at the international level, including the United Nations organizations. Now, the government had launched a 10 billion tree tsunami project which was proving successful, he added.

He felicitated the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul for holding such an exhibition.