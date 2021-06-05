Pakistan gets 31/40 rating in FATF compliance

Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering has published results of Pakistan’s second Mutual Evaluation follow-up Report on Wednesday last. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, as per the report, Pakistan has achieved compliant/ largely compliant rating in 31 out of 40 FATF Recommendations in Technical Compliance. The ministry said that these results prove the sincerity along with the resolve of the government in complying with the Financial Action Task Force’s requirements.













