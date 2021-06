The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal. The court ruled that since Kamal was not a public office holder and articles 62 and 63 could only be invoked in the case of a person holding any office, therefore, the petition, filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Salman Mujahid Baloch, was rejected.