Pakistan lauds US for ‘timely’ COVID-19 relief assistance

Pakistan on Friday lauded the relief assistance provided by the United States to overcome the COVID-19 situation. “This timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to media queries. Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “The Government of Pakistan greatly appreciates the US government’s provision of essential supplies, including 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1000 pulse oximeters to Pakistan”.

Earlier, he mentioned that the US Government had provided 200 ventilators to Pakistan for COVID-19 patients.