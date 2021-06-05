Two police officers martyred in the Line of Duty

Two police officials were martyred when some unidentified persons opened fire at a police patrol in Islamabad on Thursday night.

According to details, some unidentified persons opened fire at a police patrol near Carriage Factory at the IJP Road, due to which two police officials embraced martyrdom.

The martyred police officials were identified as Bashir and Ishtiaq. The Islamabad police have registered an FIR. The complaint comprises sections of terrorism. According to it, four men on a motorcycle opened fire on the officers. An exchange of fire was reported between the groups. The suspects were, however, managed to escape, the SHO of Shams Colony said.

The deceased policemen were members of the Eagle Force, SSP Fida Satti told. The attack took place near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI), he added. DIG operations and other police personnel reached the spot after the incident. Talking to the media, DIG operations said that all the evidence is being collected from the crime scene and the accused will be arrested soon.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that the government will take elaborate steps to improve security in the federal capital and more resources to be provided to Islamabad police for this purpose.

In a video message, the minister pledged to make Islamabad city safer in the days to come.

In wake of some incidents in the federal capital, he said that elaborate measures would be ensured for the safety of the citizens. Over the firing incident, the Interior Minister said the number of police martyrs in Capital has reached nine during tenure of PTI government.

The minister paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and for restoration of peace.

Rashid said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squads would be attached with a safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone. These squads will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system, he added.

Sharing more details about the steps taken to improve the law and order situation in the city, he said currently, eagle squads have only four mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon in this budget. The Federal Capital is connected with Punjab and KP and the government would make it a safe zone while important steps would be ensured during this week, he maintained. Minister said that border fencing with Afghanistan would be completed in two months’ time, adding that 88% percent work on the fencing has been completed. Sheikh Rashid said the border fencing with Iran would also be completed by the end of this year. He said the government is trying to ensure Pakistan’s borders are safe and will introduce an electronic management system in this regard.