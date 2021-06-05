Six cousins kill each other over property row in Kohat

Six members of a family were killed and four injured over a row pertaining to property in the Dehri Banda area of Kohat. Reportedly, a man and his nephew were involved in a property dispute in the Bili Tang area of Dheri Banda on Friday. The clash between the two families reached a point where both parties resorted to arms to settle their conflict. They started firing on each other, killing six people and injuring four. According to sources, all deceased people were cousins. On getting information, the police reached the venue and shifted the dead bodies and four injured people to Kohat District Headquarters Hospital. The deceased included Ibrar, Luqman s/o Aadam Muaz, Iqbal s/o Mukhtiar, Mukhtiar, Abdul and Zaiwar Khan s/o Gul Khan.













