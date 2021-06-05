Punjab governor fumes over medical checkup at Karachi Airport

Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar fumed when the corona desk staff at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi stopped him for rapid antigen test when the governor landed there after his return from a US visit via the UK on Friday.

The Punjab governor expressed his displeasure when Dr Inam Bhatti of the corona test staff at Jinnah International Airport stopped him and asked him to undergo medical checkup as it has been mandatory for all the inbound travellers.

But the governor did not like it and said that according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s decision, the prime minister, president and all governors were exempted from such tests, adding that these state functionaries were only required to present their Covid-19 tests reports upon their arrivals.

After the incident, the NCOC has decided to start a probe. It will investigate all the coronavirus desk staff at the airport and grill them about the holding up of the Punjab governor upon his arrival from abroad.

Earlier, the Punjab governor tweeted on Friday about the signing of a mutual agreement between the University of California and Agricultural University of Faisalabad which was signed by him and Dr Juana of University of California.

Governor said that he was pleased to sign an agreement of cooperation between University of California Davis Campus and the Agriculture University of Faisalabad to collaborate in Research & Development (R&D), technology, innovation and best practices. This will help ameliorate our per capita yield and overall quality of agriculture-related produce.

The governor further said that both the universities would work together in the fields of research, production of good quality seed and increase in per capita yield. He said cooperation would also be sought in the exchange programme of graduate and undergraduate students.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was introducing reforms in the universities.

The governor said the agreement between California University and Faisalabad University would promote research. He hoped soon the universities in Punjab would be ranked among the best universities of the world. Sarwar said that he was trying to implement the merit policy in the universities and reducing the political influence there.