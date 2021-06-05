Pakistan-Egypt first ever Joint Air Defence Exercise ‘Sky Guards-1’ concludes at Cairo

The first ever Pakistan-Egypt two weeks long Joint Air Defence Exercise “SkyGuards-1” concluded at Cairo, Egypt. Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan witnessed the final phase of the live firing exercise and closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise “SkyGuards-1”, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces participated in the first ever exercise of this kind. The two weeks long exercise was focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the Air Defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat. The Chief Guest also witnessed live fire of different weapons including fire of Igla missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and Crotale missile by Pakistan Air Force Air Defence.













