Chinese medical team reaches Pakistan for CPEC project

A Chinese medical team has been sent to Pakistan to serve the work staff and construction of Karot Hydropower Project, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to Gwadar Pro, the team consists of one doctor-in-charge of the Critical Care Medicine and five nurses, which was the third one sent by the First People’s Hospital in Yichang, Hubei Province.

All of them are experienced in epidemic prevention and control, and patients’ treatment as they have been the frontline workers during the fight against COVID-19.

They will rotate the teammates who were sent here early and improve the samples collecting and testing capacity for nucleic acid tests at the construction site.

The nine-member team had to conduct COVID-19 nucleic acid tests for about 4,000 workers every two weeks. “We once collected samples and gave nucleic acid tests up to over 900 cases at most one day in March 2021,” said Yu Lianghuan, the nursing supervisor of the First People’s Hospital in Yichang, who had served at the Karot’s site for a year.

The third team, along with the first two medical teams, was also invited by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) to serve workers of Karot and its construction. These medical workers have played an important role in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic since May 2020, ensuring the smooth progress of the Karot project. They have been praised by Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, CTG, and China and Pakistan’s departments in charge of construction.

Karot hydropower project, invested by CTG, is one of the priority projects of CPEC. With a total investment of 1.74 billion U.S. dollars, it will solve the power supply bottleneck in Pakistan and provide sustainable and stable energy support.

China Three Gorges Corporation once donated two batches of supplies to Pakistan in order to help Pakistanis contain COVID-19 in 2020, which included 750,000 surgical masks, ventilators and protection gowns.