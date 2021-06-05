PNCA, GB Culture organize mega musical event at Deosai in August

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Gilgit Baltistan Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Culture would organize a mega musical event at Deosai plains in August. Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that it was decided during her meeting with the Minister Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, Youth Affairs GB Nasir Ali khan and the local administration, said a press release.

She was on an extensive visit to Skardu. This was hosted by the Minister Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, Youth Affair. She also met prominent cultural personalities, performing and visual artists and district management during her trip. She discussed many crucial issues and also areas in which PNCA could facilitate.

She added that “GB’s Government is very proactive in promoting tourism and cultural activities in the Baltistan region.

DG PNCA said she requested the district Government and the GB government to provide the space for performing artists as there is none currently. A hall that was built earlier for that purpose is being used for other activities. Dr. Fouzia also emphasized that the current art councils should collaborate and come under one umbrella. Issues related to training of the artists in Baltistan and their participation in Islamabad specifically at PNCA was also discussed.