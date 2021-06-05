Govt committed to promote foreign investment in country: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is firmly committed to providing an enabling environment to promote foreign investment in the country.

The finance minister said this while addressing a virtual meeting with the representatives of the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) through a virtual link on Friday.

The finance minister underlined that the government intends to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the US. He underscored that Pakistan has witnessed V-shape recovery amid Covid-19 pandemic due to prudent policies of the government.

He said the government is clearly focused to pursue an all inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth over the period of time. Sound economic planning is the key to spur growth. The ultimate goal is to take growth to around 6-7 percent through short, medium and long-term planning in a structured manner, he stressed.

The finance minister further stated that Pakistan is looking forward to further deepening trade and investment linkages between Pakistan and the US. Coupled with a 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offers immense investment and business opportunities for the US enterprises, he added.