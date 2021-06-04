Los del Rio celebrate 25 years of their hit ‘Macarena’ storming the charts by becoming hosts

It’s been 25 years since Los del Rio stormed the charts and sparked a dance craze with their smash-hit song Macarena. And to celebrate, the Spanish pop duo are becoming Airbnb hosts and will welcome guests to an Andalusian villa that inspires their music. The pair, Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones, will host four guests for a two-night stay at the property and share their top tips on how to sing and dance to their catchy hit. According to Airbnb, the villa, close to the city of Dos Hermanas, comes complete with ‘typical Andalusian patios and a swimming pool in a sun-drenched garden’. The listings site adds: ‘The villa will offer guests the opportunity to mingle with the living pop legends in a classical Sevillian setting.’ There is also access to a private karaoke room where guests ‘will become musicians while busting their favourite 90s dance moves’. During their stay, the lucky guests will have access to classic Spanish guitars and ‘unique memorabilia owned by the duo’.













