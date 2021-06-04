Ahmed Majeed Algoria stars in short film ‘Road Trip’ alongside Feroze Khan

Rising star Ahmed Majeed Agloria, who was last seen in the web series Free Fire, will now be seen in Digestive Showtime’s latest short film “Road Trip” alongside Feroze Khan.

This story about an unplanned journey that results in making monumental decisions that leads you back home has been penned down by Naeem Ali, directed by Sultan Ghani Afzal, produced by Danish Khawaja, executively produced by Umair Mustafa and Sultan Ghani Afzal, and also stars Waliya Najib.

“I am very grateful to be a part of this project as this was a huge opportunity for me to work alongside Feroze Khan,” commented Agloria.

“I have learned so much from him from our time spent on set together and I look forward to the audience’s feedback.” He further added.

The film is available to watch on Digestive Showtime’s official YouTube.

The rising new star started his career in May 2010 and has starred in quite a few theatre plays which include, ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘You Only Marry Twice’ and ‘And Then There Were None’. He has proved himself versatile as he also directed the play ‘And Then There Were None’. The actor started working in dramas in the year 2014 and since then he has starred in ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, ‘New York se New Karachi,’ ‘Yeh Chahatain Yeh Shidatain’ and ‘Sila aur Jannat’. Currently, he can be seen on the web-series ‘Free Fire.’