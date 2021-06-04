Gucci is selling a floral kurta for $3,500 and desi Twitter can’t deal!

Big fashion houses drawing inspiration from around the world isn’t exactly something new, but when labels like Gucci start selling a floral kurta for a whopping $3,500, we can’t help but gasp!

The piece was spotted on the Gucci website and immediately struck South Asians as something you can easily find at a local bazaar – save for the plunging neckline. To put it in perspective, the dress, marketed as a ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’, retails for a stunning Rs 546,248 – the price one would expect to pay for a bridal outfit, not an everyday kameez!

“Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces defines a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist,” the description of the piece reads high fashion, anyone?

The dress has effectively started making waves on Twitter too with users sharing a picture of the dress, trying to figure out whether it classifies as cultural appropriation or just a case of inspiration gone haywire! We think it’s a combination of both in the best and worst way possible!

“3500$ FOR A KURTA YOU’D PROBABLY GET FOR 500rs,” wrote one user, while another lamented, “Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks.”

What do you think of the dress?