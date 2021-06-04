Yet to witness any benefit of Aurat March: Javeria Saud

Actress Javeria Saud says that she is yet to witness any real benefit of the Aurat March, adding that instead of chanting slogans, a peaceful solution should be found to the problems of oppressed women. According to a recent interview, Javeria Saud, while talking about the Aurat march held annually on the occasion of International Women’s Day, said that displaying banners and chanting slogans does not solve the problems. If one really wants to help the oppressed women, the oppression should be stopped. She said that a peaceful solution to women’s problems should be found as all the women involved in the march are educated. “Although these women raise their voices for oppressed women, which is a good thing, but so far I have not seen any benefit of it. I have not seen any woman involved in the march helping the oppressed women. If their slogans can help women, I am with them”, said Javeria.













