Yami ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar. The couple made the announcement by sharing a photo from their wedding ceremony.

Going by the photos shared on Instagram, Yami and Aditya’s wedding ceremony was a simple affair with only close family members in attendance. While Yami opted for a red saree for her wedding, Aditya sported an ivory sherwani for the occasion. Along with the photo, they wrote, “In your light, I learn to love- Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

As soon as Yami broke the news of her wedding, several colleagues congratulated the actor. Vikrant Massey commented on her post, “Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!!?.” “Congratulations yami” wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by the latter. Aditya also won a National Award for the movie and is now looking forward to his next film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Yami Gautam is awaiting the release of A Thursday, where she plays a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages. Apart from A Thursday, Yami also has Missing, an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film and Dasvi in her kitty.