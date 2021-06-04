‘Reminiscence’ — Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson take you on a mind-bending adventure

Westworld producer and screenwriter Lisa Joy is at it again. This time, she has plunged into feature filmmaking, and her latest ambitious project Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, doesn’t seem like a walk in the park.

The film’s premise is a dark, yet absorbing one: What happens when you vanish into your memories?

We are introduced to a Miami that is broken down, flooded due to rising water levels. People here rely on nostalgia to escape reality. Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a P.I. who uses rather old technology to help customers revisit their past. However, his world is turned upside down, when he meets a woman who has a secret. He is swept into an adventure that will change him forever. The trailer promises a film that is a blend of romance as well as sci-fi.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?”

Reminiscence also stars Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez and Marina de Tavira. Warner Bros. will release the film in theatres and on HBO Max.