CTD summons two MQM leaders over ‘India-linked’ arrested ‘party affiliates’

KARACHI: Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday summoned two senior MQM leaders in relation to the recent arrested three ‘India-linked’ party affiliates, according to CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police Omar Shahid Hamid.

The department’s team served the notice at the house of Dr Farooq Sattar and summoned him on Saturday to appear before the investigators in case no 54/2021 registered at the CTD Civil Lines Police Station. According to the notice, the arrested MQM affiliates had told the investigators that they got affiliation with India’s RAW agency with Sattar’s assistance.

Omar Shahid said that Anees Advocate, another party leader, had also been summoned for questioning about his role in ‘terrorist’ incidents in Hyderabad. Earlier on May 28, 2021, the CTD had exposed what is called a ‘big terrorism network’ of MQM formed in Sindh by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad.

With the assistance of a federal intelligence agency, the CTD had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and RAW-trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades from their possession, it said.

Accused Naeem, on the instructions of party’s high command from abroad, had formed the six-member gang, for killing opponents and for terrorist activities. He was the senior most party activist and joint in-charge of Sindh Organizing Committee. He had been arrested several times earlier and had been to jail for his involvement in cases of bomb blasts, terrorism and others.

Accused Imran, also a senior most activist and former sector in-charge, zonal member and UC chairman, had been involved in attacks on a police station, killing police personnel and others. He had also been to jail. Aleemuddin had been arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in killing police personnel by firing on police mobiles and other crimes. Number of terrorism cases against him were already underway.