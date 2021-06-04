PM Raiwand flew abroad for medical treatment despite conviction: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday, while addressing a conference in Islamabad, called out the federal government and said that despite being proven guilty, “Raiwind’s prime minister” had been allowed to go abroad for medical treatment.

“I want to ask the prime minister that what sort of accountability is being implemented in the country?” he asked.

“If the leader of Opposition is from Lahore (Shahbaz Sharif), he is awarded bail, and if the leader of Opposition hails from Sukkur (Khursheed Shah), he is denied the right and treated like a ping-pong ball — back and forth from NAB courts to the Supreme Court,” Bilawal said.

“This system is a mockery of the Constitution,” he claimed.

Bilawal said PPP would not stop its efforts as it believed in the power of the people and parliament, adding if the Opposition parties were not capable of overthrowing the government, then the people would ultimately make a democratic decision in the next election.

In addition, he criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to give an account of the funds obtained from numerous organizations for the prevention of the Corona pandemic.

Bhutto said that Pakistan received $1.25 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) while another $1.5 billion and 200 million dollars were received from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank respectively but there was no transparency regarding their utilization.

Critiquing the PTI government, he further pointed out that the incompetence of the reigning government has caused irreparable damage to the country’s economy.

“PTI’s elite are robbing the country with both hands by imposing inflation on the people. One of the reasons for the destruction of the country’s economy is the corruption of the looting mafia under the patronage of Imran Khan,” he continued.

Chairman PPP also expressed his disbelief over the blockage of the Auditor General’s report by the PM. This act in itself reveals that fraud is being committed, according to Bilawal.