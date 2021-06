ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has postponed the public hearings, which were scheduled to be held on June 7 and 9 to determine SNGPL and SSGC’s estimated revenue requirements and prescribed price of gas for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The new date of hearings would be announced by the authority through national dailies in due course of time, OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.