After Australia, Japan approves one mango export facility for Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood on Friday disclosed that after Australia, Japan has also approved one mango export facility of Pakistan.

In his twitter handler, he said, “I am glad to share that after Australia, now Japan has also allowed one mango export facility of Pakistan, Roomi Foods Vapour heat treatment plant, has been approved by Japanese Authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan. Roomi Foods Vapour treatment plant is the only facility equipped to process mangoes as per Japanese government quarantine requirements.”

He also said, “I congratulate Roomi Foods for this achievement and commended the facilitation provided by the Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan and Trade Counsel Tokyo Japan.”