Overseas Pakistanis deposit $1.25b funds via Roshan Digital Account

About 6,100 Pakistanis from over 170 countries have so far invested 1.25 billion dollars in Roshan Digital Accounts.

This was stated during a webinar arranged by Habib Bank Limited in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission Canada. It was informed that Roshan Digital Accounts have emerged as a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution and mode of investment for overseas Pakistanis. Addressing the webinar, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar urged the overseas Pakistanis to take full advantage of the incentives offered under Roshan Digital Accounts.