PM performs ground-breaking of upgradation of Lodhran-Multan highway

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of upgradation and rehabilitation of 6 kilometres long Lodhran-Multan highway on Friday.

This project is an important section of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar national highway (N-5). National Highway Authority will complete the project at a cost of Rs 6.886 billion in two years’ time. The project is an important milestone in the field of communication and usher in a new era of development in the South Punjab. This will ensure smooth flow of traffic between Lodhran and Multan and promote economic activities as well as create job opportunities. Geographically this project is also of immense importance as this highway is located almost in the center of the country and provides access to Balochistan.