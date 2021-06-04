Crypto market remains bullish, bitcoin breaches $39,000-mark

Crypto market continued with its bullish start to June on Thursday with bitcoin crossing the $39,000-mark.

The combined market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies rose 5.1 percent to $1.818 trillion as of 1255 GMT.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 4.77 percent to reach $39,099. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $732 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 4.69 percent to reach $2,834. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $329 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 2.23 percent to reach $1.04. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $104 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.86 with a 5.21 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $59.4 billion with this increase.

However, dogecoin (Doge) shed 3.55 percent to reach $0.417. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $54.6 billion. The dogecoin was opened for trading on Thursday on Coinbase Pro.