UAE airlines to operate fewer flights to Pakistan until June 15

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines will continue to fly fewer flights to Pakistan in line with the latest travel directives from the country. “The Pakistani government has issued updated travel directives extending the limit on the number of international passengers allowed to travel into Pakistan,” said a spokesperson for Etihad Airways. As a result, the temporary reduction of Etihad passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan will continue until 15 June, and may be extended, said the airline spokesperson. Etihad is contacting impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and rearrange travel plans. A spokesperson for Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said the airline’s flights to Pakistan will remain suspended until June 15.













