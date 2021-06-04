IRSA releases 235,900 cusecs of water as inflows go down

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 235,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 261,700 cusecs, some 6,300 cusecs of water less than a day earlier as as inflows go down by 4,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1410.06 feet, which was 26.06 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115,500 and 100,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.00 feet, which was 70.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,300 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 114,400, 78,400 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala. Earlier on Wednesday, the IRSA released 242,200 cusecs of water with inflow of 266,000 cusecs.













