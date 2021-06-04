Affirmative actions at the BoP

The Bank of Punjab (BoP)is fully cognizant of the diversity and potential of its people, where such recognition is central to our strategy and vision. Such diversity is also a distinctive hallmark of our society, where our culture is a pleasant mélange of people with diverse capabilities, and where BoP is keen to work towards the welfare of the under-represented sections of our society as part of our corporate social responsibility.

It is the presence of such varied blend of resources that are quintessential to the achievement of our future objectives and our roadmap to “The Big Five”. It is with this objective that the management is geared to use all available resources for creation of an inclusive and enabling environment for our community, our country through creating initiatives and impact within the bank, which provides equal and fair opportunities for all, notwithstanding differences in age, gender, religion, caste, ethnicity, skin color, social and economic background, physical capacity, work and behavioral styles as well as political affiliations.

In pursuit of such philosophy, the Board of Directors of the Bank have approved the “Bank of Punjab Affirmative Action Policy”, which aims to increase opportunities within the bank for the under-represented groups such as but not limited to females, differently-abled persons (DAPs) as well as minorities, and will be applicable to all the permanent and contractual employees of the Bank with immediate effect. In line with such strategy, the Bank plans to introduce a number of initiatives for the welfare of the underrepresented groups in the near future. Relatedly, the first such initiative is the commencement of a one-time special promotion criteria for the employees falling in the underrepresented category.