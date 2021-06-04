Foreign reserves rise 1.21pc to $23.29bn: SBP

The foreign exchange reserves of the country increased by $278.20 million (+1.21 percent) to $23,294.10 million by the week ended May 28, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $23,015.90 million by a week earlier ended May 21, 2021. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose 1.71 percent ($271.60 million) to 16,133.60 million, according to data released by the SBP. On May 21, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $15,862million. The SBP attributed the increase in official foreign exchange reserves to government inflows.













