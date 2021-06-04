Umar reveals who will be administered Pfizer vaccine

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar says Pakistan is not the only country where people want a Covid vaccine of their choice to be administered to them but every country faces a similar issue. Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said China is exporting most of the Covid vaccines in the world. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said there is a limited number of Pfizer’s vaccines, due to which this vaccine will be administered to Hajj pilgrims, work visa holders and people travelling abroad for higher studies. The minister said it is impossible to ease restrictions without vaccinating people. On June 1, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan. The registration board of DRAP has granted permission for the use of the vaccine under section VII of the Drug Act 1976, according to sources. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Registration Board approved the vaccine’s use for children above 12 years of age.













