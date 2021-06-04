Daily Times

PM approves second National Youth Council batch

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the National Youth Council to encourage young people to participate in government decision-making, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Thursday. Dar posted a video message on Twitter, and said that a notification for the induction for the second batch has been approved. It will have youth from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister will be its patron-in-chief.

The council will hold youth-focused events, and represent their problems in lawmaking. The members will represent Pakistan in various international events.

