Leonardo DiCaprio purchases $7.1 million house from Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Happy Mother’s Day indeed. In mid-May, a few days after the holiday, Leonardo DiCaprio shelled out a cool $7.1 million for a more than 4,900-square-foot 1928 Spanish Colonial Los Angeles mansion that was previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, according to real estate records obtained by E! News.

The home was a present for the Oscar winner’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, The New York Post reported.

Ferguson and Mikita sold the mansion for $2.5 million more than what they paid for it seven years ago, just after they wed. In addition to the TV star, fellow celebs Gwen Stefani and Robert Pattinson also owned the property in the past, real estate blog Dirt reported.

DiCaprio, who has owned many lavish homes over the years, paid more than $100,000 over the asking price for the house, which is located in Los Angeles’ upscale Los Feliz neighbourhood

DiCaprio, who has owned many lavish homes over the years, paid more than $100,000 over the asking price for the house, which is located in Los Angeles’ upscale Los Feliz neighbourhood. With annual property taxes exceeding $60,000, the mansion is renovated and the property is gated, according to its real estate listing.

The house contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms, stained-glass windows, balconies, a library, a living room with a 25-foot ceiling and stone fireplace, an eat-in, customized chef’s kitchen, a media room, a pool and spa with a detached Zen/Meditation/Yoga room and observation deck with views of the city, including the Griffith Park Observatory.

In 2018, DiCaprio paid $4.9 million for a 1926 mansion also in the Los Feliz area, located two miles away, real estate records show. The Wolf of Wall Street actor purchased the home, previously owned by musician Moby, for his dad, George DiCaprio, stepmom Peggy Ann Farra and niece, Normandie, The New York Post reported.