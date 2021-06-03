Cannes readies glitzy return with lockdown films in the mix

Organisers of the world’s biggest film festival said on Thursday they were confident of being able to host dinners and beach screenings alongside the main competition as some COVID-19 measures are lifted in France.

Usually held in May, the extravaganza was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and will run between July 6 and 17 this year. While there will be no “kissing at the top of the red carpet”, restrictions should not be too onerous, festival director Thierry Fremaux said. Travellers from some countries such as Britain are still facing quarantine measures in France for now, but there will no longer be evening curfews.

After a Hollywood-heavy edition of Cannes in 2019, the comeback line-up features fewer big-name U.S. stars.

The selection competing for the Palme d’Or features some films anchored in COVID-19 times, with characters wearing face masks. “Cinema will also have been marked by this,” Fremaux told a news conference. French director Catherine Corsini’s La Fracture is set in a hospital in the present day. Highlights will include The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson, known for his quirky The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Anderson’s latest film, about a fictional U.S. newspaper office in France starring Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, has been delayed since 2019.