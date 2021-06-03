My name was dragged into Kartik Aaryan losing films too: Govinda

Actor Govinda has responded after self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan thanked him for showing ‘love and support’ after Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against him.

Govinda maintained that he has not spoken to KRK in years and the man mentioned in the tweet might be someone else.

It all started after Salman filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against Kamaal R Khan. While KRK maintained that it was after a negative review of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s legal team had clarified that the case was filed for defamatory allegations against the star.

He also took to Twitter to share that Govinda has extended support to him in legal tussle against Salman. “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!,” KRK wrote.

Govinda shared in a recent interview that he is not in touch with Kamal Rashid Khan for several years and also mentioned how that the actor-turned-critic even wrote ‘unfit statements’ about him and his films in the past.

“I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether – no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past,” Govinda told IANS.

The ace actor also called KRK’s game an ‘agenda’ to ‘create nuisance’ amid the COVID-19 crisis. “I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times,” he said.