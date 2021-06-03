Actress Amrita Rao, who has been trending on social media because of her ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes, agreed to do her first shoot post-pregnancy.

The new mommy in town shot for an advertisement. Amrita, who welcomed a baby boy in November last year, has been trying her best to ace and balance both her personal and professional lives.

Due to the pandemic, the makers took all the necessary precautionary safety measures on the sets. She shot with a limited crew of just five who were tested for Covid-19 and all reports were negative. It was an unusual experience for Amrita because of the new normal on the sets. Owning to the pandemic, everyone has adapted to the new style of working with PPE kits and regular Covid-19 testing.

Speaking about resuming work post-pregnancy, she said that she always wanted to be a working mother just like her mother. Amrita told ETimes, “I have always wanted to be a working mother thanks to the right precedent set by my mom. She did not give up her career after I was born. She has balanced things so beautifully that I never ever felt that I didn’t have her around whenever I needed her. Thanks to her, I have always looked up to other working mothers and wanted to step into her shoes. Let me tell you, it’s not easy. So, three cheers to all working women!”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Amrita and her husband Anmol are currently having the best time of their lives with their son, Veer. The couple keeps posting his adorable videos on Instagram and they are just too cute to be missed.

On the work front, Amrita is soon going to announce her next projects. While speaking to ETimes earlier, the actress had said, “I did get a lot of offers for the OTT platform after August last year when things opened up and everybody was in the work mode again. Boney Kapoor ji also called me. But I couldn’t share the news of my pregnancy with him back then because we had kept it really private. But the pandemic really helped me; I told him that my family doesn’t think it’s safe for me to travel right now, but I was actually in the 7th month of my pregnancy. I couldn’t have done that series as there was travelling involved. Even now, offers are coming in and things are happening; I have read some scripts and ticked those that seem interesting. Things will happen very soon. This pandemic shook all of us again but I am hoping that by July-August we can start something”.