Pakistani VJ turned actor Zhalay Sarhadi punch anyone having a problem with her feet.

The Mere Bewafa actor is on a mission to find any person who will call her feet ‘mardana’ (manly feet) and shower them with slaps and punches. Sarhadi had held a Q & A session on her Instagram where one netizen had left an appalling message.

The message being, ‘Your feet look so big and mardana (manly) type.’ Zhalay answered back wittingly saying, “Yes and my hands are even bigger! I can deliver some real tight slaps and throw mad punches!”

It is sad to see that people tend to use any opportunity they get to send hate towards people for little things and try to spread negativity. May celebrities have been a target of hate and for things that they can not even control themselves. Many celebrities tend to avoid responding to these messages but sometimes the trolls need to get schooling. However, Zhalay Sarhadi handled this like a good sport.

Many people praised her for giving back a strong answer and this a reminder to everyone that Zhalay Sarhadi will punch anyone having a problem with her feet.

Furthermore, it seems as though that Sarhadi is not new to criticism from netizens as she has been slammed for her wardrobe choices.