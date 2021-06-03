Quentin Tarantino claims “Hollywood” novel is a “complete rethinking” of the movie

Hollywood director who is known for his different yet amazing movies teased that the upcoming novel of his hit movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be more than a stereotypical novelization.

He spoke about his book while making an appearance on a podcast, stating that the novel would be a “complete rethinking” of the movie as it will be more than a book as it will include deleted scenes that the director did not add in the movie and will further include more than a screenplay of the movie.

Quentin Tarantino while talking to the podcast said, “It’s not just me taking the screenplay and them breaking it down in a novelistic form. I retold the story as a novel. So it’s not like, ‘Oh,OK, well he obviously had a few scenes left over, so he just took the screenplay and novelized it and threw in a few extra scenes.’ It was a complete rethinking of the entire story.”



The Pulp fiction director also mentioned that he was writing the novel for five years and that there were things that he could not add to the movie. He also added that this way he got to understand his characters more and learn things about them.

Tarantino further adds, “You know how you take unwieldy novel and try to turn it into a movie? Well, to me the movie is that. This is the unwieldy version of the movie.”

Furthermore, Quentin also mentioned that the character of Cliff Booth which was played by Brad Pitt in the film would be explored.

“In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you’re kind of like, what’s this guy’s deal?” said Tarantino. He mentions that, “And one of the things in the book is, there’s these isolated chapters that tell you, like, this whole chapter will be about Cliff’s past. It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time. And then you go further on with the normal run of the story and there’s another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff’s past. And every isolated chapter that’s just about Cliff’s past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel by Tarantino is available for pre-order but it will go on sale on June 29.